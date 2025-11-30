Trustmark Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Trustmark Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 12,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 65.6% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $356.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $436.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Home Depot from $497.00 to $423.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $391.00 to $353.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.60.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

