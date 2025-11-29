Visa Inc. $V Holdings Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,977,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,491 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.1% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.38% of Visa worth $2,477,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $334.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $609.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

