Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on December 15th

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4528 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a 1.6% increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Clearway Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Clearway Energy has a payout ratio of 164.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 317.5%.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $36.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.68. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. CIBC upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

