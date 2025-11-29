Vinva Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 213.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

