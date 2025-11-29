Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Sinclair has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Sinclair has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sinclair to earn ($0.02) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -5,000.0%.

Sinclair Trading Down 0.2%

Sinclair stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. Sinclair has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.78 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 1.44%.Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sinclair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sinclair from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

