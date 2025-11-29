Critical Survey: News (NASDAQ:NWSA) vs. TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

News pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. TKO Group pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. News pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TKO Group pays out 116.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of News shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of News shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score News 1 1 7 1 2.80 TKO Group 0 6 12 2 2.80

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for News and TKO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

News currently has a consensus target price of $37.95, suggesting a potential upside of 47.75%. TKO Group has a consensus target price of $222.23, suggesting a potential upside of 14.61%. Given News’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe News is more favorable than TKO Group.

Profitability

This table compares News and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets News 13.80% 5.68% 3.29% TKO Group 5.40% 2.82% 1.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares News and TKO Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio News $8.45 billion 1.71 $1.18 billion $2.07 12.41 TKO Group $2.55 billion 14.86 $9.41 million $2.61 74.29

News has higher revenue and earnings than TKO Group. News is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TKO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

News has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Investor’s Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, and Dow Jones Energy through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, mobile apps, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts. It also owns and operates Monday to Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other websites. In addition, the company publishes general fiction, nonfiction, children’s, and religious books; provides sports, entertainment, and news services to pay-TV and streaming subscribers, and other commercial licensees through satellite and internet distribution; and broadcasts rights to live sporting events. Further, it offers property and property-related advertising and services on its websites and mobile applications; digital real estate services; and financial services. News Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. In addition, the company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

