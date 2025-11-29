Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,055,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,063,609,000 after buying an additional 284,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,073,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,988,000 after acquiring an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,601,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,215,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,418,000 after purchasing an additional 175,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 918,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $1,094,837.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,354.40. The trade was a 28.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $179.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.80. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.67 and a twelve month high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on DRI

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

