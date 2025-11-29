Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB Stock Holdings Decreased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 254.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the period.

VWOB stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

