Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.60.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZTA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Azenta and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta
Azenta Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $35.53 on Friday. Azenta has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
