PYC Therapeutics (ASX:PYC) Insider Rohan Hockings Buys 133,350 Shares

PYC Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PYC – Get Free Report) insider Rohan Hockings purchased 133,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.50 per share, with a total value of A$200,025.00.

PYC Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $611.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.95 and a beta of 0.71.

About PYC Therapeutics

PYC Therapeutics Limited, a drug-development company, engages in the discovery and development of drug solutions in the areas of RNA therapeutics in Australia. The company's preclinical development programs include VP-001, a drug program for retinitis pigmentosa type 11; PYC-001, a drug program for the treatment of autosomal dominant optic atrophy; and PYC-002 a drug program for the treatment of a severe neurodevelopmental disorder.

