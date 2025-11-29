PYC Therapeutics (ASX:PYC) Insider Rohan Hockings Buys 133,350 Shares

PYC Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PYC – Get Free Report) insider Rohan Hockings purchased 133,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.50 per share, with a total value of A$200,025.00.
PYC Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $611.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.95 and a beta of 0.71.
About PYC Therapeutics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PYC Therapeutics
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/24 – 11/28
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
Receive News & Ratings for PYC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PYC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.