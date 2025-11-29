Rinkey Investments Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Rinkey Investments decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,482 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.43 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

