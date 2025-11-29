Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.6% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVOK shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Evoke to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 87.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.93. The stock has a market cap of £119.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

