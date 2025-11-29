Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) vs. Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Head to Head Comparison

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Yunji shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Global-e Online has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 2 1 10 0 2.62 Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global-e Online and Yunji, as reported by MarketBeat.

Global-e Online presently has a consensus price target of $48.82, indicating a potential upside of 20.87%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than Yunji.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and Yunji’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online 0.82% 0.81% 0.59% Yunji N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global-e Online and Yunji”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $888.45 million 7.72 -$75.55 million $0.03 1,346.33 Yunji $57.22 million 0.13 -$16.86 million ($3.44) -0.44

Yunji has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global-e Online. Yunji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global-e Online, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global-e Online beats Yunji on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-e Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Yunji

(Get Free Report)

Yunji Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.