Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Down 20% – What’s Next?

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) shares were down 20% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 115,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 272,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Visionstate Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Visionstate

(Get Free Report)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visionstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.