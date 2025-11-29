Reviewing AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) & LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of LadRx shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of AlloVir shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of LadRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AlloVir has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LadRx has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AlloVir and LadRx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir N/A N/A -$190.42 million ($20.23) -0.31 LadRx N/A N/A -$6.70 million ($0.15) N/A

AlloVir is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LadRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and LadRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -71.03% -61.27% LadRx N/A -67.61% -45.39%

Summary

LadRx beats AlloVir on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

(Get Free Report)

AlloVir, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of off-the-shelf VST therapies to prevent and treat severe viral-associated diseases. It develops novel cell therapies with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening virus-associated diseases in patients with severely weakened immune systems. The firm’s technology platforms deliver commercially scalable solutions by leveraging off-the-shelf, allogeneic, multi-virus specific T-cells targeting devastating viral pathogens for immunocompromised patients under viral attack. The company was founded by Malcolm K. Brenner, Juan F. Vera, Helen E. Heslop, Cliona M. Rooney, John R. Wilson, and Ann M. Leen in August 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About LadRx

(Get Free Report)

LadRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat patients with cancer. The company's advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin that is in late-stage clinical trials is a version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin. Its pre-clinical therapeutics comprise linker activated drug releases 7, 8, 9, and 10 targeted against cancer The company was formerly known as CytRx Corporation and changed its name to LadRx Corporation in September 2022. LadRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.