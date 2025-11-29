Rep. Jared Moskowitz Sells Off Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently sold shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). In a filing disclosed on November 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Texas Instruments stock on October 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (1)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 10/10/2025.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $168.61. 4,018,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,409,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.77.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.84%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

