Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 9.6% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) fell 9.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

EVOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Evoke to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 87.25.

Evoke Stock Down 9.6%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

