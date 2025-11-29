Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 9.6% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) fell 9.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EVOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Evoke to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 87.25.
Evoke Stock Down 9.6%
Evoke Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.