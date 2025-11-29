Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Interactive Brokers Group stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.3%

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright purchased 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,548.80. This trade represents a 4.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,850.42. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

