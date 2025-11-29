Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,201,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 673,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.71.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
