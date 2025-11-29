Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 9.6% – Time to Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. Approximately 8,449,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Several brokerages have commented on EVOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Evoke to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 87.25.

The stock has a market cap of £119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.93.

