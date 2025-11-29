Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 1,692,243 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,614,708 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692,243 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 0.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.42% of HDFC Bank worth $813,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $1,546,956,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,196,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313,645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,214,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,616,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,934,000 after purchasing an additional 202,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,895,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,028,000 after purchasing an additional 337,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HDB opened at $36.82 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

