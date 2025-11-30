Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading 25% Higher – Time to Buy?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) was up 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 385,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 115,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Trifecta Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$20.27 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

