Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) and Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX) Critical Survey

Qualigen Therapeutics and Scienture are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienture has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Scienture shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Scienture shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualigen Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.26 million ($7.50) -0.35 Scienture $653,391.00 36.50 $9.07 million ($1.00) -0.59

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and Scienture”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Scienture has higher revenue and earnings than Qualigen Therapeutics. Scienture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualigen Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Qualigen Therapeutics and Scienture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualigen Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Scienture 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and Scienture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualigen Therapeutics N/A N/A -202.16% Scienture -10,364.22% -24.47% -19.30%

Summary

Scienture beats Qualigen Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Scienture

Scienture Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.

