Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 9.6% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.6% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. Approximately 8,449,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Evoke to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoke has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 87.25.

The stock has a market cap of £119.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.94.

