Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Schneider National stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 337,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,832. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 4.04%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 59.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2,425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Schneider National by 86.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNDR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. National Bankshares set a $21.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.64.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

