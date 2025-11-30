Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Down 22.2% – Time to Sell?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 22.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 212,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 241,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$0.08.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CJR.B

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 22.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$6.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.58%. The company had revenue of C$232.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.