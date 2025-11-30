Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Down 22.2% – Time to Sell?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 22.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 212,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 241,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CJR.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$0.08.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CJR.B
Corus Entertainment Trading Down 22.2%
Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.58%. The company had revenue of C$232.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.