Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Down 22.2% – Should You Sell?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 22.2% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 212,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 241,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CJR.B. TD Securities reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$0.08.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CJR.B
Corus Entertainment Trading Down 22.2%
Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,490.58% and a negative net margin of 51.98%.The company had revenue of C$232.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 EPS for the current year.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.