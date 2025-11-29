Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Down 22.2% – Should You Sell?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 22.2% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 212,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 241,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CJR.B. TD Securities reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,490.58% and a negative net margin of 51.98%.The company had revenue of C$232.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 EPS for the current year.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.

