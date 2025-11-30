Financial Review: Heritage Distilling (IPST) & Its Peers

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST – Get Free Report) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Heritage Distilling to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Distilling and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Distilling 1 0 0 0 1.00 Heritage Distilling Competitors 407 1553 1519 62 2.35

As a group, “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies have a potential upside of 27.43%. Given Heritage Distilling’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Distilling $8.40 million $710,000.00 -0.28 Heritage Distilling Competitors $149.96 billion $800.12 million 9.39

This table compares Heritage Distilling and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Heritage Distilling’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Distilling. Heritage Distilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Heritage Distilling shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Distilling and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Distilling 2,132.99% -13.65% -10.11% Heritage Distilling Competitors 157.96% 5.66% 2.77%

Summary

Heritage Distilling rivals beat Heritage Distilling on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Heritage Distilling Company Profile

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

