Rep. Jared Moskowitz Buys Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on November 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Broadcom stock on October 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (1)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 10/10/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 10/10/2025.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $5.32 on Friday, reaching $402.89. 13,365,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,744,240. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.16 and a 200 day moving average of $306.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total transaction of $264,912.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,080,435.48. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.61.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $18,579,549,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $1,571,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

