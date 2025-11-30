Financial Survey: Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Shineco -380.55% -79.89% -33.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Innate Pharma and Shineco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 0 0 0.00 Shineco 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Innate Pharma and Shineco”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $21.77 million 7.68 -$53.53 million N/A N/A Shineco $9.60 million 0.02 -$22.45 million ($204.00) 0.00

Shineco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innate Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shineco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Shineco on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager. Its products in preclinical trials are IPH43, an anti-MICA/B ADC and IPH45, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC); and IPH67, an undisclosed, multi-specific ANKET. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. Innate Pharma S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About Shineco

(Get Free Report)

Shineco, Inc., through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.