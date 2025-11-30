Critical Survey: Everest Group (NYSE:EG) versus Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO)

Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Zhibao Technology and Everest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A Everest Group 3.12% 3.81% 0.94%

Volatility and Risk

Zhibao Technology has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhibao Technology $25.27 million 1.18 $1.82 million N/A N/A Everest Group $17.51 billion 0.75 $1.37 billion $13.13 23.94

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zhibao Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Everest Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Everest Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zhibao Technology and Everest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhibao Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Everest Group 0 10 5 0 2.33

Everest Group has a consensus target price of $368.77, indicating a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Everest Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Group is more favorable than Zhibao Technology.

Summary

Everest Group beats Zhibao Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Singapore, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and accident and health, specialty underwriters, eversports and entertainment, and surety and credit, marine and aviation, as well as structured and property hybrid solutions. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023.Everest Group, Ltd., was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

