Rinkey Investments Sells 23,347 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Rinkey Investments lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,347 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.