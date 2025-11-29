Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) VP Harry Shuman Sells 8,300 Shares of Stock

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) VP Harry Shuman sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total transaction of $796,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,311.84. This represents a 43.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Merus Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of MRUS opened at $96.08 on Friday. Merus N.V. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $96.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 10,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Merus by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merus in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRUS. HC Wainwright downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Merus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

