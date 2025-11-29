Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 471.50 and traded as low as GBX 460. Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 460, with a volume of 7,295 shares trading hands.

Jersey Electricity Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £144.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 471.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 467.09.

Insider Transactions at Jersey Electricity

In other Jersey Electricity news, insider Elisabeth Iceton sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 465, for a total transaction of £7,905. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

