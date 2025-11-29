Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NetEase stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.00. 469,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $85.94 and a one year high of $159.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Arete upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NetEase by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

