Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Shares Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 316,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 273,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Visionstate Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.
About Visionstate
Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.
