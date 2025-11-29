Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and traded as low as $20.77. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 94,754 shares trading hands.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
