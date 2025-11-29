Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and traded as low as $20.77. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 94,754 shares trading hands.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCD. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 631,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 90.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 388,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 185,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 32,794 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 113,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

