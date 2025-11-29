Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.84 and traded as low as GBX 27.30. Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 27.65, with a volume of 514,866 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 38 target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 38.

The firm has a market capitalization of £71.86 million, a P/E ratio of -189.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

