Compass (NYSE:COMP) CFO Scott Wahlers Sells 49,900 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Wahlers sold 49,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $548,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 363,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,975. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Compass Price Performance

Shares of Compass stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.73 and a beta of 2.56. Compass, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $11.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Compass has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on COMP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Compass from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Compass

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.