Vinva Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,062,257,000 after purchasing an additional 376,419 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,653,000 after purchasing an additional 126,147 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41.9% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,766,000 after buying an additional 98,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,030,000 after buying an additional 90,395 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $71,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,476.72 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,525.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,368.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,273.23.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.21 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.50, for a total value of $2,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,375. The trade was a 35.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total transaction of $679,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,840.27. This trade represents a 60.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,565 shares of company stock worth $28,683,737. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,406.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTD

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.