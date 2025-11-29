Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sysco stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Sysco Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SYY opened at $76.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,581. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 875.7% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

