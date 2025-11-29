NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 15th

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 296.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

NTST opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,833,000.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.78 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.10%. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

