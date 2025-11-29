Vinva Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,761,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,924,000 after purchasing an additional 670,884 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,030,000 after buying an additional 130,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,014,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,552,000 after buying an additional 458,452 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,393,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,126,000 after acquiring an additional 295,306 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,178,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.86. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 8,421 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $246,145.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,917.70. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,530,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,513,166. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 219,529 shares of company stock worth $8,601,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

