Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 174,977 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,740,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,977 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $169,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,609,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,713,506,000 after buying an additional 1,457,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,280,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,894,585,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,947,000 after purchasing an additional 472,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.58. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $167.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.