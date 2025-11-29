Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

