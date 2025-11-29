Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Barclays stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 86,027,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,185,000 after buying an additional 2,964,420 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barclays by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,607,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,263 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 5.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,886,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,357,000 after acquiring an additional 549,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,976,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,441,000 after acquiring an additional 509,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,841,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCS. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

