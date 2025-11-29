Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Welltower were worth $20,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $4,903,554,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $762,204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,384 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,013,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,293 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $208.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.14. The company has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 143.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $209.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Loop Capital set a $196.00 price target on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.93.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

