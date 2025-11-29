Analysts Set Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT at $4.51

Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.5125.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group raised Coherus Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coherus Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Coherus Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Coherus Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Coherus Oncology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus Oncology

Coherus Oncology Stock Up 3.1%

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Oncology during the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Coherus Oncology by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Coherus Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $163.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. Coherus Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.43.

Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. Analysts forecast that Coherus Oncology will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherus Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.