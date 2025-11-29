Analysts Set Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT at $4.51

Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.5125.
CHRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group raised Coherus Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coherus Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Coherus Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $163.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. Coherus Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.43.
Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. Analysts forecast that Coherus Oncology will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.
