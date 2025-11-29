XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.58 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $980,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,370. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $973,746.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 370,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,696,428.50. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $62.69 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $75.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.16%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

