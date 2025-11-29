Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,626 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $17,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,862.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. This trade represents a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $140.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

